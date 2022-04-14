×
Tags: rasmussen | gun control | poll | mass shootings

Poll: Most Say Stricter Gun Control Won't Prevent Mass Shootings

(Karin Hildebrand Lau/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 14 April 2022 04:52 PM

Most Americans think that stricter gun control laws would not help prevent mass shootings like the one that took place in a Brooklyn, New York, subway station earlier this week, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Rasmussen found in a survey released on Thursday that most Americans think that tougher gun control laws would not help prevent mass shootings. It also found that most Americans think it's impossible to completely prevent mass shootings and that voters are divided on a need for stricter gun control laws.

  • 43% said the U.S. needs stricter gun control laws.
  • 50% said the U.S. does not need stricter gun control laws.
  • 8% aren't sure. (Percentages add to more than 100% due to rounding.)
     
  • 38% said stricter gun control laws would help prevent mass shootings.
  • 51% said stricter gun control laws would not help prevent shootings.
  • 11% aren't sure.
     
  • 22% said it's possible to completely prevent mass shootings.
  • 59% said it's not possible to completely prevent mass shootings.
  • 19% aren't sure.

Rasmussen notes that these results are "virtually identical" to a survey conducted last month, just after two other mass shootings and a call from President Joe Biden for new gun control rules.

Rasmussen polled 1,000 likely voters across the U.S. from April 12-13, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
