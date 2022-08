Sixty-one percent of Americans expect to be paying even more for groceries a year from now, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the poll results, released on Tuesday, break down:

9% say they think they’ll be paying less for groceries in a year. And 17% expect their grocery bills to be about the same. 14% were undecided.

77% of Republicans say they expect to be spending more on groceries a year from now.

47% of Democrats expect to be paying more.

60% of independents expect to be paying more.

89% of all those surveyed say they’re spending more for groceries now than they were a year ago. 6% say they aren’t paying more.

63% say rising food prices are causing them to change their eating habits, while 31% say inflation has not changed their eating habits.

The poll, conducted July 24-25, surveyed 1,000 Americans. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.