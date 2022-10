Sixty-two percent of likely voters say they believe violent crime in the U.S. is getting worse, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Polls results, released Wednesday:

11% say they believe the problem of violent crime is getting better.

24% say they think the problem is staying about the same.

83% of Republicans say they believe violent crime is getting worse, compared to 41% of Democrats, and 64% of independents.

83% of all those surveyed say the issue of violent crime will be important in the midterms.

48% say they give President Joe Biden a poor rating on the crime issue, compared to 37% who say they rate him as good or excellent.

The poll, conducted Oct. 2-3, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.