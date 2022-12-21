Rasmussen Poll: Fewer Voters Say Congress Doing 'Poor' Job

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey found that 45% of likely U.S. voters rate Congress as doing a poor job, down 53% in April.



Both Houses of Congress are currently controlled by Democrats, with Republicans set to take control of the House in January. Democrats will have a narrow majority in the Senate.

In addition, 42% of voters believe most members of Congress are corrupt; 33% don't think so; 25% are not sure.

Democrats (36%) in the survey are less likely to believe most members of Congress are corrupt, compared to Republicans (44%) or voters not affiliated with either major party (49%).

Similarly, while 39% of Democrats think Congress is doing a good or excellent job, only 19% of Republicans and 17% of unaffiliated voters agree. Majorities of Republicans (60%) and unaffiliated voters (53%) give Congress a poor performance rating, as do 23% of Democrats.

According to Rasmussen, 49% of whites, 31% of black voters, and 40% of other minorities grade Congress as poor.

Men (50%) are more likely than women voters (40%) to rate Congress as doing a poor job, but women voters are slightly more likely to say most members of Congress are corrupt.

Voters under 40 rate Congress higher than do their elders, but voters 65 and older are less likely to believe most Congress are corrupt, according to the Rasmussen poll.

Voters with annual incomes above $100,000 rate Congress as doing a better job. A majority of voters with incomes below $50,000 a year think most members of Congress are corrupt.

President Joe Biden's strongest supporters are least likely to believe Congress is corrupt. Among voters who strongly approve of Biden's job performance as president, 22% say most members of Congress are corrupt. Among those who strongly disapprove of Biden's performance, 59% say most members of Congress are corrupt.

The survey of 900 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 18 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.