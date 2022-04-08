Rasmussen Poll: Majority of US Voters Think Crime Is Getting Worse, Biden Isn't Helping

A majority of U.S. voters believe that America's violent crime problem is getting worse, and that President Joe Biden has not done much to help matters.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll, 61% of likely U.S. voters believe that violent crime is on the rise, and 47% believe that Biden has done a poor job of handling law enforcement issues.

A full 81% of respondents said they believe the issue will be important in the November midterm elections, including 46% who said it will be very important.

Just 11% think the crime problem is getting better, while 26% think it's staying about the same.

According to the poll, 80% of Republicans and 64% of voters unaffiliated with either major political party think the violent crime problem is getting worse, and 40% of Democrats say the same.

While 65% of Democrats rate Biden excellent or good for his handling of crime and law enforcement issues, only 14% of Republicans and 23% of unaffiliated voters agreed.

But 72% of Republicans and 54% of unaffiliated voters give Biden a poor rating for his handling of crime, as well as 17% of Democrats.

Voters of all political stripes believe the issue of violent crime will be at least somewhat important in this year's congressional elections, with 88% of Republicans, 78% of Democrats, and 76% of unaffiliated voters saying they expect it to be a factor.

Voters making less than $30,000 annually are most likely to say the crime problem is getting worse, according to the poll.

More men than women, 50% to 44%, gave Biden poor marks for his handling of crime, and more men than women, 49% to 42%, said they expect crime to be a very important issue in the midterms.

Voters 65 and older are most likely to say that the problem of violent crime is getting worse, according to the survey, while voters under 40 are less likely than older age groups to give Biden a poor grade for his handling of crime and law enforcement issues.

The poll was conducted April 4-5 and surveyed 1,000 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.