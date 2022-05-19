Poll: Majority of Voters Say Biden Seen as Weaker Than Trump

A majority of likely U.S. voters said they believe that most world leaders see President Joe Biden as weaker than former President Donald Trump, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

According to the survey, 53% of voters said Biden is seen as weaker than Trump in the eyes of most world leaders, versus 33% of voters who think that Biden is seen as stronger than Trump.

While 78% of Republicans said they think world leaders see Biden as weaker than Trump, 56% of Democrats said they believe most world leaders see Biden as being stronger than his predecessor.

Among unaffiliated voters, 55% think world leaders see Biden as weaker and 28% say they see him as stronger than Trump.

Among all voters, 42% think the president has a poor relationship with most world leaders and 40% rate his relationship with those leaders as good or excellent. Twenty-two percent (22%) gave him excellent marks.

Broken down by political affiliation, the survey again reveals a wide partisan divide, with 66% of Democrats saying that Biden's relationship with world leaders is good or excellent, compared to just 19% of Republicans.

Thirty-four percent (34%) of voters not affiliated with either major political party say Biden has a good or excellent relationship with most world leaders, versus 47% who say he has a poor relationship.

College graduates and voters with annual incomes above $100,000 are more likely to say Biden has good or excellent relationships with world leaders, the survey found.

Voters making more than $100,000 were also more likely to think that world leaders view Biden as stronger than Trump.

While 55% of whites believe most world leaders see Biden as weaker than Trump, 48% of black voters and other racial minorities think the same, according to the poll.

A 51% majority of black voters feel Biden has good or excellent relationships with world leaders, compared to 47% of other racial minorities, and 36% of whites.

According to Rasmussen, these findings are similar to those in November 2017, when 50% of voters believed world leaders viewed Trump as being weaker than former President Barack Obama, and the partisan split was reversed.

Rasmussen also found that a majority of voters think Biden should not run for reelection in 2024, and that he would lose a rematch with Trump by double-digit margins.

The poll was conducted May 15-16 and surveyed 1,000 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.