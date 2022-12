Eighty-six percent of likely voters are still concerned about the economy, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

Here are the highlights from the poll, which was released on Thursday:

13% say they are not concerned about the economy.

61% say they believe the economy has gotten worse in the past year, while 18% say it’s gotten better. Seventeen percent say they believe the economy has stayed the same.

47% say they give President Joe Biden a poor rating on the issue of the economy, compared to 36% who rate him good or excellent on the issue.

79% of Republicans say the economy has gotten worse over the pasts year, compared to 44% of Democrats, and 66% of independents.

The poll, conducted Dec. 12-13, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.