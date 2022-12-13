Rasmussen Poll: 46% Say Migrant Amnesty Would Worsen Situation

The New York Times published an article Tuesday with the headline, "Mass Migrant Crossing Floods Texas Border Facilities."

And in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, nearly half (49%) of voters say the problem of illegal immigration is getting worse, while just 13% say it's getting better, and 33% said they think the problem is staying about the same. In August, 54% said the problem of illegal immigration was getting worse.

While Congress is reportedly considering an amnesty for illegal immigrants in the lame duck session, the Rasmussen Reports survey finds that 46% of likely U.S. voters said that would exacerbate the illegal immigration problem. Only 23% said amnesty would make the problem better, while 20% say it wouldn't make much difference, and another 10% are not sure.

An overwhelming majority (71%) of Republican voters said amnesty would worsen the illegal immigration crisis, a response shared by 24% of Democrats, and 46% of unaffiliated voters, Rasmussen found. Thirty-six percent of Democrats, 11% of Republicans, and 21% of unaffiliated voters said amnesty would improve the immigration problem.

Seventy-four percent of Republicans, 48% of unaffiliated voters, and 19% of Democrats give Biden a poor rating on his handling of issues related to immigration. Fifty-one percent of Democrats rate Biden's handling of immigration excellent or good, but only 17% of Republicans and 31% of unaffiliated voters share that opinion.