Rep. Tlaib Says She Condemned Hamas, Is Victim of 'Lies'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., claimed Tuesday she is a victim of "obvious lies" after two resolutions put forth against her in the House.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., reintroduced a resolution Monday to censure Tlaib, accusing Tlaib of "antisemitism, spreading pro-Hamas propaganda, and inciting an illegal occupation in the Capitol complex" in a post on X.

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., also introduced a resolution to censure Tlaib, but she wouldn't have to be present and it doesn't go as far as Greene's.

Tlaib, who has a history of getting called out by both sides of the aisle for antisemitism, said her colleagues are more focused on "silencing" her than "saving lives."

"Many of them has shown me that Palestinian lives simply do not matter to them, but I still do not police their rhetoric or actions," Tlaib said in a lengthy statement on X. "Rather than acknowledge the voice and perspective of the only Palestinian American in Congress, my colleagues have resorted to distorting my positions in resolutions filled with obvious lies."

She added, "I have repeatedly denounced the horrific targeting and killing of civilians by Hamas and the Israeli government, and have mourned the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost."

Tlaib reiterated her call for a cease-fire, which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently called a "gift" for the Iran-backed terror group.

Tlaib has been widely criticized by Democrats for her use of the phrase, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," deemed antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League.

"It is an antisemitic charge denying the Jewish right to self-determination, including through the removal of Jews from their ancestral homeland," according to the ADL.

But Tlaib defended her use of the phrase on Friday.

"From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity," she wrote on X.

But Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said Tuesday he "strenuously disagrees" with Tlaib's statement, telling reporters he finds it offensive. "I think she understand that from her conversations with her colleagues."

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., also condemned Tlaib, explaining the phrase is used by terrorists to call for the extermination of all Jews.

Democrat leadership has encouraged their members to vote against the censure resolutions if it comes to a vote, The Hill reported.