Rep. Tlaib Rips DNC for Overlooking Palestinian Voices

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has voiced sharp criticism against the Democratic National Convention for excluding Palestinian American perspectives during the event, emphasizing the feelings of invisibility and neglect experienced by her community, The Hill reported.

In a recent interview with Zeteo, a news organization founded by former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, Tlaib expressed her deep frustration, saying, "It's hard not to feel invisible as a Palestinian American. Our trauma and pain feel unseen and ignored by both parties. One party uses our identity as a slur, and the other refuses to hear from us. Where is the shared humanity? Ignoring us won't stop the genocide."

Tlaib's remarks reflect a growing discontent among progressive Democrats who have criticized the DNC for what they perceive as a lack of representation and acknowledgment of Palestinian experiences. This criticism intensified after the convention, which took place last week in Chicago, after it failed to feature a Palestinian speaker, despite calls from various groups, including the Uncommitted National Movement, to do so.

The Uncommitted National Movement had urged the DNC to allow a Palestinian American speaker, arguing that such a gesture would signal a shift in the Democratic Party's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, particularly in light of Vice President Harris's candidacy. However, the DNC's decision not to include a Palestinian voice left many disappointed, particularly after the convention featured a speech by the parents of an American hostage held by Hamas.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, told Zeteo that the DNC's speaker lineup had sent a clear message about its priorities. "The DNC made it clear with their speakers that they value Israeli children more than Palestinian children," Tlaib said.

This sentiment was echoed by other progressive lawmakers, including Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., who also criticized the DNC's decision. Lee said that the convention had "missed an opportunity" by not including a Palestinian American speaker. She noted that discussing Palestinian issues remains "taboo" in some circles, even before the events of Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel, resulting in over 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages.

Lee emphasized the importance of allowing marginalized communities to tell their own stories, especially in times of crisis.

"I think that, like all people, when you are experiencing something, you want to be able to tell your own story. And a lot of the people who [are] Palestinian, Palestinian-American, Arabs, and Muslims were asking for that opportunity," she said.

During her speech at the convention, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats' nominee for president, reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Israel's security and expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating," she said.