Progressive 'Squad' Reps. Tlaib, Bush Take Primary Races

rep. rashida tlaib, d-mich., left, and rep. cori bush, d-mo.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., left, and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. (AP)

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 09:53 AM EDT

Progressive Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., members of the congressional "Squad," easily defeated their primary challengers Tuesday to claim the Democrat nominations. 

Bush took 69.5% of the vote in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, including St. Louis and its nearby suburbs. Tlaib took 66.5% of the vote in Michigan's 13th Congressional District, which includes the western part of Detroit and several suburbs, reports The Hill.

"For anyone who wondered if you can go to Congress as a single mom, nurse, pastor, politivist, & survivor, be your full self, vote your conscience, deliver for your community, and get re-elected — St. Louis and I have our answer," Bush tweeted Tuesday night after The Associated Press called the race for her over Missouri state Sen. Steve Roberts, who got 26.6% of the vote. 

Roberts, running a more moderate campaign, said Bush concentrated on "publicity" rather than serving her constituents and pointed out she had voted against crucial legislation such as the bipartisan infrastructure bill. 

The AP called the Tlaib race early Wednesday morning, reporting she won out over Detroit city clerk, Janice Winfrey, who earned 18.4% of the vote; Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett, who earned 10.2%; and former Michigan state Rep. Shanelle Jackson, who earned 4.9%.

Progressives did not fare as well in other Democrat races, including in Michigan's 11th District, where moderate Rep. Haley Stevens beat Rep. Andy Levin, and in Missouri's Democrat Senate primary, where Lucas Kunce lost to Trudy Busch Valentine.

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 09:53 AM
