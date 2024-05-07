Rep. Tlaib to ICC: Arrest Netanyahu for Genocide

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., called for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and charge him with committing genocide during the Israel-Hamas war.

Tlaib's statement came as Israel began a ground operation in Rafah. Tlaib said the families displaced in Rafah will face "unimaginable human suffering."

"Over 1.5 million Palestinian civilians, including over 600,000 children, are trapped in Rafah, living in makeshift tents, without food, clean water, sanitation, medicine, or any form of shelter," Tlaib said. "Israeli forces have already killed over 35,000 Palestinians."

The International Criminal Court has considered issuing arrest warrants against Israel, including to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for the country's conduct during the Gaza war. Arrest warrants are also being considered against Hamas leadership, Bloomberg reported.

Tlaib, the only lawmaker of Palestinian heritage, called Netanyahu's government, "an apartheid regime."

"I urge the ICC to swiftly issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials to finally hold them accountable for this genocide," Tlaib said.

The U.S. has opposed the ICC's investigation and said a cease-fire could be imminent, Bloomberg said, citing U.S. officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently visited Israel, called the country's latest proposal "extremely generous," according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. fears Israel would back out of a cease-fire if the ICC proceeds with the warrants, and the Group of Seven nations have begun a quiet diplomatic effort to express that message to the court in The Hague, according to Bloomberg.

President Joe Biden told Netanyahu he opposes the investigation, according to Axios. Biden administration officials said they do not believe an arrest warrant is imminent, according to Axios.

The U.S. is not a member of the ICC, which was formed in 2002, though it has cooperated with prior investigations, including alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

In February, Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor for the ICC, said he was concerned about the Israel-Hamas war and the potential for an Israel invasion of Rafah.

"Those who do not comply with the law should not complain later when my Office takes action pursuant to its mandate," Khan said on X. "My office is actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed. Those who are in breach of the law will be held accountable. I also continue to call for the immediate release of all hostages."

Tlaib was censured by her House colleagues in November after using defending the chant, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which calls for the elimination of Israel.

Tlaib voted "present" on a resolution condemning rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas, because it didn't acknowledge sexual assaults committed by the Israeli Defense Force.