Sen. Warnock Joins Suit to Allow Saturday Voting in Georgia Runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has joined with the Georgia Democratic Party and Senate Democrats in filing a lawsuit to allow voting to take place on Saturday in the state's runoff election, The Hill reports.

Although Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appeared to suggest that early voting in the election could be allowed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, his office later said that state laws prevent the holding of an election within two days after a holiday.

Warnock, Georgia Democrats, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee wrote in a lawsuit on Tuesday that this interpretation of the state's voting laws "mis-reads and cherry-picks provisions that have no application to runoffs," saying that the rule about holidays only applies to primaries and general elections.

"A couple hundred thousand Georgians voted on Saturday" in the general election earlier this month, Warnock told The New York Times. "And now we've got three weeks left and they're saying no Saturday voting. I think it is a disservice to the people of Georgia. And since we're not hamstrung by the law, as we interpret it, people ought to have the ability to exercise their voting rights."

"Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people out of their own democracy and to silence the voices of Georgians," said Warnock's campaign manager, Quentin Fulks. "We're aggressively fighting to protect Georgia voters' ability to vote on Saturday."

Raffensperger claimed in a statement that Warnock was "muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law."