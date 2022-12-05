Warnock Gets Ad Boost From Soros-Backed PAC

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., this week received a sizeable boost in advertisements from a political action committee connected to Democrat megadonor George Soros, the Washington Examiner reported.

Black Voters Matter Action PAC spent about $387,000 on various print, digital, television, and vehicle ads before the runoff election on Wednesday, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The organization launched in 2020 after receiving $1.25 million from Democracy PAC, a group founded by Soros. The founders of BVM Action PAC also head a 501(c)(3) charity, the BVM Capacity Building Institute, and a 501(c)(4) charity, BVM Fund.

A spokesperson for the Georgia GOP chided Warnock for accepting money from what she called "dark-money donations from radical groups," in a statement to the Examiner.

"Unlike Raphael Warnock, campaign finance reports can't lie," said GOP spokeswoman Danielle Repass. "Despite playing the moderate, Warnock's acceptance of dark-money donations from radical groups speaks for itself, and we again encourage Georgians to look into his disastrous record."

Warnock's campaign and BVM Action PAC did not respond to the Examiner's requests for comment.