×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: raphael warnock | georgia | run-off | election | soros

Warnock Gets Ad Boost From Soros-Backed PAC

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 05 December 2022 03:44 PM EST

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., this week received a sizeable boost in advertisements from a political action committee connected to Democrat megadonor George Soros, the Washington Examiner reported.

Black Voters Matter Action PAC spent about $387,000 on various print, digital, television, and vehicle ads before the runoff election on Wednesday, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The organization launched in 2020 after receiving $1.25 million from Democracy PAC, a group founded by Soros. The founders of BVM Action PAC also head a 501(c)(3) charity, the BVM Capacity Building Institute, and a 501(c)(4) charity, BVM Fund.

A spokesperson for the Georgia GOP chided Warnock for accepting money from what she called "dark-money donations from radical groups," in a statement to the Examiner.

"Unlike Raphael Warnock, campaign finance reports can't lie," said GOP spokeswoman Danielle Repass. "Despite playing the moderate, Warnock's acceptance of dark-money donations from radical groups speaks for itself, and we again encourage Georgians to look into his disastrous record."

Warnock's campaign and BVM Action PAC did not respond to the Examiner's requests for comment.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., this week received a sizeable boost in advertisements from a political action committee connected to Democrat megadonor George Soros, the Washington Examiner reported.
raphael warnock, georgia, run-off, election, soros
176
2022-44-05
Monday, 05 December 2022 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved