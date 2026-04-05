Ousted General Says Character Counts in Final Email

Ousted Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, in an outgoing email after War Secretary Pete Hegseth asked him to step down and retire, told senior Army leaders that U.S. troops deserve "courageous leaders of character."

In the message, confirmed as authentic, George reflected on his 38-year military career and emphasized the importance of leadership and mission focus as he departed the role.

"Our Soldiers are truly the best in the world," he said. "They deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character. I have no doubt you will all continue to lead with courage, character, and grit."

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed George's retirement in a statement posted on X.

"General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately," the statement said.

"The Department of War is grateful for General George's decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement."

Two defense officials told multiple outlets that Hegseth also removed Gen. David Hodne, head of Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., the Army's chief of chaplains.

George, who became Army chief of staff in 2023, had more than a year remaining in his term. He previously served as senior military assistant to then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Gen. Christopher LaNeve will serve as acting Army chief of staff.

The moves come amid a broader series of senior personnel changes under Hegseth since he took office in January 2025.

No additional explanation was provided beyond the retirement characterization in the Pentagon statement, and Hegseth has not publicly addressed the decisions.

"It has been the greatest privilege to serve beside you and lead Soldiers in support of our country," George wrote in his email.

"I know you'll all continue to stay laser-focused on the mission, continue innovating, and relentlessly cut through the bureaucracy to get our warfighters what they need to win on the modern battlefield," he also said.

George added that American troops remain unmatched, while underscoring what they should expect from leadership.

A U.S. official told CBS that George sent the email to Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll, other senior civilian leaders, and top generals on his staff.

In his farewell note, George also reflected on his path through the ranks, recalling his decision to enlist straight out of high school and remain in uniform.

"I enlisted in the Army right out of high school and always made the decision to stay another tour because of the selfless people I was blessed to serve alongside," he wrote.