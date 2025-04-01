Republican Fine Wins Fla. Special Election to U.S. House

Republican state Rep. Randy Fine handily won the special election to the U.S. House in Florida's 6th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Fine defeated Democrat Josh Weil with 54.1% of the vote, with 83% of the votes counted. President Donald Trump won the district by 30 points in November. Trump endorsed Fine ahead of the GOP primary.

Fine’s win comes as a relief for Republicans, who grew increasingly worried about the race as Weil overperformed Fine in fundraising and some polling going into Election Day. However, the 6th is a deep conservative district.

Fine wins the seat vacated by Mike Waltz, whom Trump appointed to be his national security adviser.