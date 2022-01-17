Sen. Rand Paul Cancels DirecTV Subscription Over Dropping of OAN

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has dropped his DirecTV subscription following the company's announcement that it plans to cancel One American News (OAN) from its listing.

"@DIRECTV is cancelling @OANN so I just cancelled my home Direct TV. Why give money to people who hate us?," Paul tweeted.

According to The Hill, DirecTV announced its plans on Friday to not renew with the conservative news network, following what the company describes as "a routine internal review."

The announcement soon sparked a wave of backlash from conservatives who claim the move is evidence of an attempt to censor conservative viewpoints.

"The Left's purge continues: -YouTube demonetizes Dan Bongino. -DirectTV drops One America News. -Twitter suspends Dr. Malone. Who's next?" Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted.

"Pretty convenient that this comes within a week after Biden begged companies to silence 'misinformation', meaning his opposition," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., commented.

The Hill maintains that OAN, in the past, has been sued due to reporting false or misleading claims regarding Jan. 6.

Back in October, an investigative report from Reuters found nearly all of OAN's revenue to have come from a single contract with DirecTV, which telecom giant AT&T owns 70% of.

The move for cancellation may have come from outside pressure as OAN has faced a string of lawsuits.

"We are outraged to learn that AT&T has been funneling tens of millions of dollars into OAN since the network's inception," NAACP President Derrick Johnson stated following the Reuters report. "As a result, AT&T has caused irreparable damage to our democracy. The press should inform the American public with facts, not far-right propaganda and conspiracy theories."

Related Stories:

Left Declares Victory Pushing OAN Off DirecTV

Trump Decries Cancellation of OAN