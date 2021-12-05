Rand Paul: With 'Long Overdue' Chris Cuomo Firing, CNN Regains Some Credibility

CNN’s firing of anchor Chris Cuomo was “long overdue” — and put the network on track for reclaiming “any kind of credibility,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says.

In a tweet Saturday, Paul approved of the cable networks decision to can the younger brother of scandal-scarred former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Long overdue, and a small step toward CNN regaining any kind of credibility…” Paul wrote.

The younger Cuomo had been suspended Dec. 30 after details emerged about how he helped his brother, who was facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

The CNN anchor had pressed sources for information on his brother's accusers and reported back to the governor's staff, and was active helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for New York's Attorney General Letitia James.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second," the network said at the time of its suspension of Cuomo.

But on Saturday, the network suggested its anchor had crossed a line.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement.

"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."

In a statement of his own Saturday, Chris Cuomo said, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

CNN management showed support for Cuomo, and "Cuomo Prime Time," often the network's highest-rated show, stayed on the air throughout the controversy.

But CNN’s "Reliable Sources" had reported some staffers were angry at Cuomo and his violations of journalistic norms.

The dissent only intensified after James' office released the text messages, sworn testimony and other raw materials from her investigation into the ex-governor, the network reported.

Related Stories: