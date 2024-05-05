Sen. Paul: US Taxpayers Funding Ukraine Enriches China

With China owning most of America's debt, sending free aid to Ukraine is ostensibly funding Ukraine and enriching China on the backs of American taxpayers, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Sunday.

"My primary reason for opposing sending money to Ukraine is that we don't have any money; the money has to be borrowed," Paul told the "The Cats Roundtable," The Hill reported. "So basically, you know, we owe China $1 trillion, they bought $1 trillion worth of our debt. We have to basically borrow money from China in order to send it to Ukraine."

President Joe Biden has been critical of fiscal conservatives like Paul for voting against Ukraine aid, but Paul noted Ukraine can have a handle in negotiating Russia out of Ukraine by using NATO ambitions as leverage instead of American leaders saying Ukraine is going to end up in NATO "no matter what."

"Well, that's the one thing that, actually, Ukraine has that they could negotiate," Paul told host John Catsimatidis. "If they were willing to negotiate that they would be a neutral country and not allied with the ... with the Russians and not allied with the West but be open to trade with both.

"I think what they could do is that could be negotiated for withdrawal of troops. There's no guarantee the Russians would withdraw troops, but it'd be worth the offer."