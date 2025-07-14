Conservatives Back Defunding NPR, PBS

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says though he's not an enemy of public television, he backs the $9.4 billion rescission package that would cut $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service.

Congress is facing a Friday deadline to pass the cuts and send the package to President Donald Trump for his signature. The House narrowly passed its version of the package in June. The cuts, suggested by the Department of Government Efficiency, include $8.3 billion from foreign-aid programs.

The White House in May accused the Corporation for Public Broadcasting of "creating media to support a particular political party on the taxpayers' dime." Conservative Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Joni Ernst of Iowa have accused NPR and PBS of being politically biased toward Democrats.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told reporters last week that cuts to local radio stations and the impact it could have on Native American tribes is "something we'll take a look at." And Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the impact on rural stations is "one of the considerations" lawmakers are taking into account.

"You know, I got my start on public television, KET in Kentucky, being a commentator for my taxpayer group that I started," Paul told "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "So, you know, I am not an enemy of public TV.

"But at the same time, we have a $2 trillion deficit. And what we'll be presented with is a $9 billion cut in spending. And can we and should we at least start cutting $9 billion? Yes.

"If I had my druthers and I could plan it and I could present the package, I like the idea of across-the-board cuts of a smaller percentage. So, instead of taking 100% of public TV, what you do is you take 6% of everything.

"But the only way that works is you literally have to take 6% of every dollar, and then you have to figure out how to make it work so it's not absorbed by the poor or the needy in our country. And you could do that. With a penny plan, you can balance your budget within six — within five years.

"But it takes a real 6% cut of everything. But people are more willing to accept a haircut on things they like if everybody is accepting the same sort of level of cut," he said.

Paul, who voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act because he said it did not cut enough spending, told "Face the Nation" he thinks it will be close whether Senate Republicans can get 50 votes to support the rescission package. If Congress misses the deadline, the Trump administration will be required to spend the funds.

"I suspect it's going to be very close," Paul said. "I don't know if it will be modified in advance. But I cannot really honestly look Americans in the face and say that I'm going to be doing something about the deficit if I can't cut $9 billion.

"Even though there are people who make arguments for it, and I can make an argument for a different way to cut it, we're going to be presented with a $9 billion cut and a $2.2 trillion deficit. So, we have to cut spending. We absolutely have to cut spending."