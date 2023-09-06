Sen. Paul Doubts McConnell Doctor's Diagnosis

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., doubts the diagnosis given by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's doctors, telling reporters Tuesday he doesn't think it's "particularly helpful to have the Senate doctor describing it as dehydration."

"I think even a non-physician seeing that probably aren't really accepting that explanation," Paul said.

Capitol physician Dr. Brian P. Monahan on Tuesday said McConnell's recent health episodes showed "no evidence" of a stroke or seizure disorder.

McConnell, 81, returned to work at the Capitol after the summer recess. The GOP leader froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, unable to respond to a question in the second such episode in a month.

Walking into the Senate on Tuesday, McConnell answered no questions as he smiled at reporters. He made only passing reference to the incident during a speech in the chamber, his voice somewhat muffled.

The episodes have fueled quiet concern and intense speculation about McConnell's ability to remain the GOP leader.

He suffered a concussion earlier this year when he fell and hit his head at a dinner in Washington. It has left him visibly slower in his speech and stride, and he appeared slimmer Tuesday.

The letter was the second from the Capitol physician, who cleared McConnell to continue with his planned schedule after last week's incident.

"I've practiced medicine for 25 years, and it doesn't look like dehydration to me," Paul told the reporters. "It looks like a focal neurologic event.

"That doesn't mean it's incapacitating, doesn't mean he can't serve," Paul continued. "But it means that somebody ought to wake up and say, 'Wow, this looks like a seizure.'"

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.