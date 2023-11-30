Sen. Paul Performs Heimlich Maneuver on Sen. Ernst

A medical degree came in handy for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Thursday when he performed the Heimlich maneuver on Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who was choking on food during a Senate GOP luncheon in Washington, D.C.

A post on X by a Politico congressional reporter stated: "Whoa: Rand Paul used the Heimlich maneuver on Joni Ernst at Senate lunch today, she was choking on some food, per attendees. She's OK, senators say."

Ernst then made light of the incident in a post on X, referencing the post of the Politico reporter.

"Can't help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats," Ernst wrote. "Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul!"

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, posted on X a photo of himself and Ernst shortly before the incident, with each holding a plates with pork chops from the Iowa Cattleman's Association, along with corn and cole slaw.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, earned praise by one of his Senate adversaries, Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.

"God bless Rand Paul," Graham said, according to a post on X by a Washington Post reporter. "I never thought I'd say that."

Newsmax reached out to Paul's office for comment.