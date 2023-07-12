Sen. Paul to Rep. Jordan: Push FBI For COVID Origin Info

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, urging him to push the FBI for information about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the committee's hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday, The Hill reported.

Paul, who had previously demanded meetings with the FBI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate to talk about its probe into the origins of the coronavirus, wrote the congressman that the agency's leadership was refusing to meet with Congress on the issue.

"The FBI's refusal to meet with elected representatives to discuss their work on SARS-CoV-2 is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated," Paul said in the letter. "FBI leadership appears to want to prevent Congress and the American people from learning additional information underlying its conclusion that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a lab incident in Wuhan."

Paul emphasized in the letter to Jordan that "this is not all coincidental. The Biden Administration clearly has a policy against cooperation and has no interest in investigating and resolving the SARS-CoV-2 origins. That policy has clearly infected the FBI and, as a result, contributed to its politicization."

Paul pointed out in his letter that he and fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., had first demanded in April a meeting with the assistant director of the FBI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate and then, after not receiving a response, followed that up with a request last month to Wray, who has also not responded.

In February, Wray had said that the FBI "has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan."