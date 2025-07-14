Sen. Paul to Reissue Criminal Referral of Fauci Over Autopen Use

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday said he would reissue his criminal referral to the Department of Justice for Dr. Anthony Fauci after his pardon was confirmed to be issued by a late-night autopen.

"Today I will reissue my criminal referral of Anthony Fauci to Trump DOJ!" Paul said after a report that former President Joe Biden said he authorized the use of his signature via autopen on granting widespread clemency and pardons at the end of his presidency because "we're talking about a whole lot of people."

Paul posted on X: "Perjury is a crime. And Fauci must be held accountable."

Paul in 2021 accused Fauci of lying to Congress about funding gain-of-function research for the COVID-19 virus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and called on the feds to examine his testimony.

Lying to Congress carries penalties of up to five years in prison and fines.