Ramaswamy: What Did Biden Tell Garland?

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down on his commitment to pardon former President Donald Trump if elected but said the key issue should be devoting resources to answering the following questions: What did President Joe Biden tell Attorney General Merrick Garland, and what did Garland tell special counsel Jack Smith in regard to Trump's indictment?

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Ramaswamy said, "Reading that indictment and looking at the selective omissions of both facts and law ... I'm even more convinced that a pardon is the right answer here."

After an exchange between host Dana Bash and Ramaswamy, in which the Republican entrepreneur charged that it wasn't for the "federal administrative police state" to decide who the GOP nominee was, Ramaswamy said: "With due respect, I think it is shameful that I, as a competitor to President Trump in this race, have to ask questions that the media isn't asking. The job of the political media — if it has one job — is to hold the U.S. government accountable. And instead, we're doing the bidding; you see the media doing the bidding.

"Ask the questions," Ramaswamy said. "Get to the bottom of what Biden told Garland and what Garland told Jack Smith."

Bash responded, "Thank you for that. We are absolutely asking these questions."

Ramaswamy replied, "Good."

On Thursday, the day preceding the unsealing of Trump's indictment, chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax it was strange an indictment for Trump should come a day before his committee got ahold of an FBI document suggesting Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian oligarch for $5 million.

"Well," Comer said, "I don't think it's any coincidence that the day that the House Oversight Committee has access to an FBI form that suggests Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme that the DOJ [Department of Justice] comes back and indicts Donald Trump. We've talked about this for over a year now that the DOJ and the FBI has a two-tiered system of justice."