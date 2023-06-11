×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ramaswamy | trump | biden | garland

Ramaswamy: What Did Biden Tell Garland?

By    |   Sunday, 11 June 2023 05:09 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down on his commitment to pardon former President Donald Trump if elected but said the key issue should be devoting resources to answering the following questions: What did President Joe Biden tell Attorney General Merrick Garland, and what did Garland tell special counsel Jack Smith in regard to Trump's indictment?

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Ramaswamy said, "Reading that indictment and looking at the selective omissions of both facts and law ... I'm even more convinced that a pardon is the right answer here."

After an exchange between host Dana Bash and Ramaswamy, in which the Republican entrepreneur charged that it wasn't for the "federal administrative police state" to decide who the GOP nominee was, Ramaswamy said: "With due respect, I think it is shameful that I, as a competitor to President Trump in this race, have to ask questions that the media isn't asking. The job of the political media — if it has one job — is to hold the U.S. government accountable. And instead, we're doing the bidding; you see the media doing the bidding.

"Ask the questions," Ramaswamy said. "Get to the bottom of what Biden told Garland and what Garland told Jack Smith."

Bash responded, "Thank you for that. We are absolutely asking these questions."

Ramaswamy replied, "Good."

On Thursday, the day preceding the unsealing of Trump's indictment, chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax it was strange an indictment for Trump should come a day before his committee got ahold of an FBI document suggesting Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian oligarch for $5 million.

"Well," Comer said, "I don't think it's any coincidence that the day that the House Oversight Committee has access to an FBI form that suggests Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme that the DOJ [Department of Justice] comes back and indicts Donald Trump. We've talked about this for over a year now that the DOJ and the FBI has a two-tiered system of justice."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down on his commitment to pardon to former President Donald Trump if elected but said the key issue should be devoting resources to answering questions about Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith.
ramaswamy, trump, biden, garland
340
2023-09-11
Sunday, 11 June 2023 05:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved