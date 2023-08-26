Ramaswamy: If Elected He Wants Musk as Presidential Adviser

GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants Elon Musk to be one of his presidential advisers should he be elected, NBC reports.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know better, Elon Musk recently, I expect him to be an interesting adviser of mine because he laid off 75% of the employees at Twitter,” Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, said during a town hall event in Iowa Friday. “And then the effectiveness actually went up.”

Ramaswamy is a long shot to win the GOP primary, with most polls showing him far behind the front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

He’s lauded Musk’s moves at Twitter in the past, including the Tesla CEO’s release of internal Twitter documents concerning content moderation decisions at the social media company before he bought it in October.

“Just as @elonmusk did at Twitter, as president I will release the ‘state action files’ from the federal government — exposing every instance where the feds pressured companies to take constitutionally prohibited actions,” Ramaswamy said in February. “Roll that log over & see what crawls out. Won’t be pretty.”

Musk has praised Ramaswamy, tweeting earlier this month that he was a “very promising candidate.”

In response to a tweet in which Ramaswamy repeated his values including “God is real,” “There are two genders,” “Human flourishing requires fossil fuels,” and “Reverse racism is racism,” Musk wrote: “He states his beliefs clearly.”