Rep. Norman: DOGE Powered by 77 Million Voters

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., defended the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, noting that it has public support.

At a House Rules Committee meeting, Norman said voters wanted to turn the page from the disastrous Biden administration.

"The verdict was rendered on November 5, with 77 million people voting the way they did for Donald Trump – and yes, Elon Musk, with what he's doing," Norman said.

At a town hall in his district Friday, Norman praised the work of Musk-led DOGE, noting it has found massive amounts of fraud in the federal government.

Musk "is the only man who could do that," Norman said, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. "If you haven't read his biography, you should. He is a genius."

In an interview Monday, Norman criticized federal employees who balked at Musk's demand that they list five things they have accomplished in the past week or be terminated. Many department heads told employees not to respond.

"Is it too much to ask for them to verify why they're making an average salary of $106,000 a year?" Norman said. "Do you think in the private sector that that single mom who is working two jobs at a restaurant can't justify where she was or the hygienist at the dentist's office can't verify how many patients they saw?

"The absurdity and the arrogance of the workers who says that's a heavy lift ... that's what the Americans are sick and tired of. It's not their money. We're the ones who are paying the bills. We have a right to know."