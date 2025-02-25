WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ralph norman | elon musk | donald trump | doge

Rep. Norman: DOGE Powered by 77 Million Voters

By    |   Tuesday, 25 February 2025 12:04 PM EST

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., defended the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, noting that it has public support.

At a House Rules Committee meeting, Norman said voters wanted to turn the page from the disastrous Biden administration.

"The verdict was rendered on November 5, with 77 million people voting the way they did for Donald Trump – and yes, Elon Musk, with what he's doing," Norman said.

At a town hall in his district Friday, Norman praised the work of Musk-led DOGE, noting it has found massive amounts of fraud in the federal government.

Musk "is the only man who could do that," Norman said, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. "If you haven't read his biography, you should. He is a genius."

In an interview Monday, Norman criticized federal employees who balked at Musk's demand that they list five things they have accomplished in the past week or be terminated. Many department heads told employees not to respond.

"Is it too much to ask for them to verify why they're making an average salary of $106,000 a year?" Norman said. "Do you think in the private sector that that single mom who is working two jobs at a restaurant can't justify where she was or the hygienist at the dentist's office can't verify how many patients they saw?

"The absurdity and the arrogance of the workers who says that's a heavy lift ... that's what the Americans are sick and tired of. It's not their money. We're the ones who are paying the bills. We have a right to know."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., defended the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, noting that it has public support.
ralph norman, elon musk, donald trump, doge
263
2025-04-25
Tuesday, 25 February 2025 12:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved