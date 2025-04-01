House Republicans Push Back on Reconciliation Plan

Deficit hawks in the House Republican caucus are not thrilled about leadership's budget resolution plan, Punchbowl News reported.

The bill, a compromise between the budgets in the House and Senate, would see House committees slash $1.5 trillion but the Senate committees will only be cutting $3 billion, the outlet said.

The Senate is hoping to pass a budget resolution this week while House Republican leadership wants to move quickly and advance President Donald Trump's legislative agenda.

Republican fiscal hawks in both chambers said they want to ensure there will be massive spending cuts in the final bill. House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said the Senate needs to have their spending cuts in line with the House.

"If they don't, I worry that it's going to hurt momentum and you're going to have people over here — especially the fiscal hawks — they're going to say this is an unserious exercise," Arrington said to reporters. "And I think you're going to see people fall off."

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Punchbowl the bill as currently written is dead on arrival, pushing back against going above a $4 trillion debt-limit increase. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, also expressed reservations.

"It's pretty much a joke to say that a $3 billion floor is a meaningful amount of cuts," Roy said. "The debt limit is tied to reasonable cuts, and a $3 billion floor ain't looking very good."

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., also said he is considering voting against the legislation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is working with a slim majority and can only afford to lose a few votes, pending the results of several special elections.