Newsmax's Audience More Than Doubles for Trump Rally as 5 Million Watch

Newsmax scored a gigantic ratings win with its wall-to-wall coverage of former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Alabama over the weekend.

Ratings show Newsmax doubled its audience compared to Trump’s July rally in Phoenix, Ariz.

“This is a huge win for Newsmax,’’ said Jason Villar, vice president of research and analysis. “We had a tremendous audience performance.’’

According to Nielsen data, Newsmax had a reach of more than 3.3 million total viewers for Saturday’s rally, while Trump’s speech averaged a whopping 1.7 million per minute viewers.

Newsmax estimates that more than 2 million tuned in to the network through streaming devices, yielding an audience over 5 million viewers.

In addition to Newsmax’s vast cable audience, it is available for free through most OTT streaming platforms and on the Newsmax smartphone app.

Newsmax also outstripped its cable news competition for the coveted 35-64 age demographic, grabbing 647,000 viewers per minute, according to Nielsen.

Fox News, which did not carry the rally, pulled just 602,000 per minute viewers during the same time period, while CNN drew 476,000 and MSNBC was way behind at 85,000.

Newsmax also led all news networks in the key Nielsen Coverage Rating, drawing a 1.42 share to Fox’s 1.04.

The Coverage Rating measures networks on an apples-to-apples basis based on viewership over the total homes the network actually penetrates.

Fox News is available in more than 20 million more homes than Newsmax. The Coverage Rating indicates that in homes that carried both networks, Newsmax ratings were about 30% higher than Fox’s.

And those figures far exceed the ratings numbers from Trump’s rallies in Phoenix, Sarasota and Ohio earlier this summer.

Newsmax’s P2+ reach of 3.3 million was more than double Trump’s Phoenix rally with more than 1.4 million total viewers.

Newsmax’s Saturday night programming — which was carried live from York Farms in Cullman, was to highlight Trump’s backing of Rep. Mo Brooks, who is running for U.S. Senate from Alabama.

The evening climaxed with a fiery speech by Trump, who insiders say is seriously considering a run for president in 2024 and using the rallies as a way to measure his popularity and raise campaign funds.

"I warned the entire country of the disastrous consequences of a Biden presidency," Trump told the cheering crowd of up to 50,000 supporters. “I understood; a lot of you understood it.’’

The former commander in chief said Saturday’s rally raised his PAC a record $1.2 million.