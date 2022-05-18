Disney Debuts New LGBTQ Pride Children's Collection

As corporate America readies rainbow filters for company logos for Pride month in June, Disney launched a new LBGTQ Pride Collection of merchandise aimed at children.

From rainbow backpacks and pins, to children’s T-shirts and tumblers with reusable straws, Disney’s new collection has it all for the child who likes Marvel, Mickey or Star Wars, but wants to be an LGBTQ ally.

For the family with four-legged, furry children, Disney has rainbow-colored pet collars and leashes.

“The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company,” the company said on its website. “We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere.”

“The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of our profits from the Disney Pride Collection sales now through June 30, 2022 to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth and families,” the company continued. “This includes sales of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Pride Collection merchandise.”

In the United States, profits from the sale of items in the collection will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, GLSEN, LGBTQ Center OC, Los Angeles LGBT Center, PFLAG National, SF LGBT Center, The Trevor Project and the Zebra Coalition.

The various organizations the profits will be donated to offer support for LGBTQ children and advocate for gender-affirming education in schools.

Disney also lists organizations it will be donating to in Europe, Latin America, and Asia and the South Pacific on its website.

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act into law in March, Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized to the LGBTQ community for not being “a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights,” according to USA Today.

The Florida law bans classroom instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

At a recent company meeting about Florida’s parental rights law, Disney corporate President Karey Burke said, "I'm here as a mother of two queer children actually — one transgender child and one pansexual child."

"We have many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories, and yet we don't have enough leads and narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters," she said.

She pledged to do more to increase the number of LGBTQ characters and storylines in future company projects.

There has also been intense scrutiny into the company’s hiring practices.

In 2014, CNN reported that there were “at least 35 Disney employees arrested since 2006 and accused of sex crimes involving children, trying to meet a minor for sex, or for possession of child pornography.”

A recent Trafalgar poll showed that 68% of Americans are “less likely to do business with Disney” as a result of their LGBTQ agenda.