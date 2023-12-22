×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rain | west coast | california | flood | storm | tornado warning

West Coast Storm Unleashes 'Torrential Downpours'

By    |   Friday, 22 December 2023 07:57 PM EST

A dramatic storm on the West Coast has unleashed "extraordinary torrential downpours" in Southern California, leading to flooding in many coastal cities, according to reports.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA, said during a Thursday online briefing that the Ventura County downpour is likely "the heaviest rainfall that has been observed in this area in recorded history and is likely a multicentennial kind of event."

"These are genuinely extraordinary torrential downpours and, importantly, they're continuing," he added.

"In Oxnard, particularly, overnight there were downpours that preliminary data suggests were probably the heaviest downpours ever observed in that part of Southern California."

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Oxnard and the city of Ventura at 1:28 a.m. Thursday due to a high-intensity thunderstorm, but no tornado activity was immediately observed, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The storm swept through Northern California earlier in the week as the center of the low-pressure system slowly moved south off the coast. Forecasters described it as a "cutoff low," a storm that is cut off from the general west-to-east flow and can linger for days, increasing the amount of rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service, flood watches are in effect through Friday evening for various areas in Southern California.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A dramatic storm on the West Coast has unleashed "extraordinary torrential downpours" in Southern California, leading to flooding in many coastal cities, according to reports.
rain, west coast, california, flood, storm, tornado warning
216
2023-57-22
Friday, 22 December 2023 07:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved