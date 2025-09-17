Discord, Twitch, Steam, Reddit CEOs Asked to Testify on Radicalization

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer is inviting the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch and Reddit to testify at an upcoming hearing on the radicalization of online forum users.

The hearing is set for Oct. 8 and comes on the heels of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, reportedly confessed in Discord messages before surrendering to authorities last Thursday.

“The politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk claimed the life of a husband, father, and American patriot,” Comer said in a press release.

“In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence. To prevent future radicalization and violence, the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit must appear before the Oversight Committee and explain what actions they will take to ensure their platforms are not exploited for nefarious purposes.”

Discord said in a statement that an internal investigation found "no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord."

Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder and witness tampering.