Ignoring Pelosi Past, WH Denounces 'Extreme MAGA Members' on Oversight

The White House has condemned House Republicans for "handing the keys of oversight" to extremists by placing some members it does not approve of on the Oversight Committee, but it has ignored the years of leftist extremists assigned to committees by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The White House activist outcry ignores the fact the House Republicans hold the majority and Pelosi blocked then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from picking which Republicans would serve on the House Jan. 6 Select Committee.

McCarthy wound up boycotting assigning any Republicans to the anti-Donald Trump committee and Pelosi only seated anti-Trump former Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on the attack committee. That committee was disbanded before the House GOP took over.

Also, the White House's outcry ignores the fact the 118th Congress' House Oversight Committee features Democrat ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md. Not only is Raskin an election denier from January 2017, objecting to the certification of Trump's 2016 Electoral College victory, he refused to attend Trump's inauguration and twice voted to impeach him.

Raskin served as the House Democrats' lead impeachment manager when they sought to impeach former President Trump for a second time after he left office.

Despite those facts, House Republicans did not object to Raskin's leadership spot on the oversight committee.

Also, left-wing extremists of the "Squad" – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. – have served Democrats on the oversight committee. They have had a storied past of extremist comments and behaviors while serving in Congress.

Pressley tweeted racially divisive rhetoric in 2021, saying IQ was a measure of "whiteness."

Another a past oversight member, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., has ties to the Black Lives Matter extremist riot groups and has called for the defunding of police, despite having taxpayer-funded personal security for herself.

The Biden administration extremist reaction to constitutionally applied congressional authority came after Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., were placed on the committee Tuesday. Both were stripped of their committee assignments in the last Congress by Pelosi's Democrats.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., who refused a subpoena to testify in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, tweeted Tuesday he will be on the Oversight Committee, as well.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has promised a lengthy list of investigations in the new Congress, including one into the Biden administration's alleged role in colluding with Big Tech to censor certain types of speech on social media and one on alleged influence peddling by the Biden family.

"As we have said before, the Biden administration stands ready to work in good faith to accommodate Congress' legitimate oversight needs," Ian Sams, a White House spokesman on GOP investigations, said Wednesday in a statement, according to The Hill. "However, with these members joining the Oversight Committee, it appears that House Republicans may be setting the stage for divorced-from-reality political stunts, instead of engaging in bipartisan work on behalf of the American people."

Sams said Republicans are "handing the keys of oversight to the most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus who promote violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories."

Newsmax has reached out to Comer for comment.