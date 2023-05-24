U. of Minn. Removes Race Requirement on $6K Internship

The University of Minnesota website appears to have removed the race requirement of Black or Native American on a $6,000 summer internship program after a Cornell Law professor filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

Cornell University securities law Professor William Jacobson's The Equal Protection Project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation filed a complaint, arguing "blatant racial classification" is a violation of Title VI and the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

"Pressure from EqualProtect.org and viral media coverage forced U. Minnesota to abandon its indefensible racially discriminatory program," Jacobson wrote in a statement to Newsmax on Wednesday. "It should not have taken outside intervention to bring the university to its senses.

"While changes to the website and program eligibility are welcomed, it's not enough. U. Minnesota needs to address the fact that students were deprived of this educational opportunity based on skin color. What will the university do to make amends to those students?

"The university President and Board of Regents need to implement a monitoring system to make sure this type of racial discrimination does not take place anywhere at the university."

Newsmax has reached out via emails to the Minnesota program, the university's Office for Equity & Diversity, and the university's press office for a request for comment on the news and has yet to hear back.

But the website has removed the language outlined in Jacobson's complaint filed last week, including scrubbing "to prepare students of color and Native Americans for graduate school."

The page still does promote the program for "undergrads of color" but that promotion links to the page that no longer makes any reference that requirement as of Wednesday morning.

"The University of Minnesota is engaging in unlawful discrimination through the Multicultural Summer Research Opportunities Program," Jacobson's official complaint filed Friday read. "Racial discrimination by a public institution is illegal regardless of which race suffers. Discrimination against white applicants is just as unlawful as discrimination against black or other non-white applicants. There is no good form of racial discrimination.

"Because UMN receives federal funding, OCR had the power and obligation to make UMN stop and to impose whatever remedial relief is necessary."

Jacobson appeared on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Monday night, condemning the university's apparent racial test and "retribution" that is not diverse, inequitable, and excludes races under the guise of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).

"There are white students at University of Minnesota who are being deprived of educational opportunity, and they did nothing wrong," Jacobson told host Greg Kelly. "What did they ever do to anybody? You know, this is really some sort of noxious racial retribution that's going on and you're punishing people who never did anything wrong in their lives because of the color of their skin.

"That's what The American civil rights movement was against. What we're seeing is a very regressive movement. This is not a progressive movement, even if they call themselves that. It's a regressive movement taking us back to some very bad days where your lot in life was determined by the color of your skin, and how you were treated was determined by the color of your skin, and we've got to fight back against it.

"And I think the majority of people in this country of all races and ethnicities know that what is happening in academia and corporate H.R. departments is wrong."

