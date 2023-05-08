×
MLB Broadcaster Suspended for On-Air Racial Slur

the kuiper brothers pose for a photo
Glen, Jeff, and Duane Kuiper pose for a photo inside of the television booth before the start of an interleague game between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California, June 25, 2005. (AP Photo)

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 06:02 AM EDT

Oakland Athletics' play-by-play broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been suspended after using a racial slur on live television, the New York Post reported.

The incident occurred during the pregame coverage, where Kuiper and his broadcast partner Dallas Braden were discussing their visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. Kuiper reportedly replaced the first word with the racially charged slur. 

He apologized ahead of the sixth inning, stating that his wording "didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to." NBC Sports California has suspended Kuiper until a review is completed, and Vince Cotroneo and Johnny Doskow will rotate as play-by-play announcers during Kuiper's absence. 

The Oakland A's released a statement on Twitter condemning the mistake and promising to address the situation. The president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Bob Kendrick, also condemned the incident, but expressed forgiveness, saying, "I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!"

Monday, 08 May 2023 06:02 AM
