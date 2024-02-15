×
'Rachel Dolezal' Loses Teaching Job Over OnlyFans Page

Thursday, 15 February 2024 12:24 PM EST

Nkechi Diallo, once known as Rachel Dolezal and the former chapter head of the Spokane, Washington, NAACP who pretended to be Black, has lost her job in Tucson, Arizona, as an after-school educator over content on her OnlyFans account, reported KVOA.

Diallo was fired by the Catalina Foothills School District after less than a year in the role.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts (Tuesday) afternoon," said Julie Farbarik, a spokesperson for the district. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District."

Diallo made national headlines in 2015 when she stepped down as head of the NAACP chapter in Spokane amid allegations she lied about her race.

Diallo, born to white parents, at the time said she began identifying as Black as early as age 5.

"I was drawing self-portraits with the brown crayon instead of the peach crayon," she told the Today show.

"I identify as Black," she said.

The controversy spurred discussions about what constitutes race and whether someone has the right to adopt a new identity.

Dolezal legally changed her name in 2016 to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 15 February 2024 12:24 PM
