Tags: quinnipiac | 2024 | gop | presidential primary | poll

Q Poll: Trump Maintains 30-Point Edge on DeSantis

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 03:22 PM EDT

The growing GOP primary field has yet to cut into former President Donald Trump's stranglehold on the Republican Party primary.

Trump maintains a 30-point lead on Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and a 49-point lead on the rest of the field among registered GOP voters and Republican-leaning independents in the latest Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

"A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former president's standing with voters? Not much at all," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The June 14 results (with the movement since the previous May 24 poll):

  1. Trump 53% (minus 3 points).
  2. DeSantis 23% (minus 2 points).
  3. Former Vice President Mike Pence 4% (plus 2 points).
  4. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 4% (plus 1 points)
  5. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 4% (plus 2 points).
  6. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 3% (plus 2 points).
  7. Former New Jersey Gov. Christie 4% (plus 2 points).
  8. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson 1% (plus 1 point)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and conservative radio host Larry Elder each received less than 1% support. There were 3% undecided (minus 1 point) and 1% would not vote (up 1 point).

Quinnipiac University polled 700 Republican and Republican-leaning voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Newsfront
225
Wednesday, 14 June 2023 03:22 PM
