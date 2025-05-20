WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: quiet skies | tulsi gabbard | dni | dhs | kristi noem | tsa | flights

Sen. Paul Urges 'Repercussions' for Spying on Gabbard

By    |   Tuesday, 20 May 2025 11:02 PM EDT

Speaking before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee on Tuesday during Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's hearing, Chair Rand Paul, R-Ky., called for "repercussions" to be handed to whomever was responsible for administering the spying on Tulsi Gabbard, who is now director of national intelligence, during flights in 2024.

"Just last night, I received the first set of records from the department regarding Tulsi Gabbard placement on the TSA Quiet Skies watch list," Paul said.

"These documents confirm our suspicions: Federal air marshals surveilled the now Director of National Intelligence during domestic flights in 2024, reporting back information related to her appearance and even how many electronics she was observed using."

Paul later noted how federal air marshals followed Gabbard onto planes, unbeknownst to the former congresswoman.

"I'm horrified by the idea that we took a former congresswoman and we're surveilling her and riding on jets with her," Paul said.

Gabbard later took to X to comment on Paul's statement, writing: "Under the flimsy guise of 'domestic terrorism,' Federal law enforcement and intelligence were repeatedly weaponized against me and other Americans who exercised our First Amendment rights in speaking out against the Biden Administration's policies and therefore deemed a threat to their power."

Paul, in a call for accountability, said he was suspicious that Gabbard wasn't the only person the Biden administration had followed.

"So, I want to hear the whole story of what happened. I want to hear that people have been let go, that they're no longer doing this, if there were abuses of Tulsi Gabbard's liberties, I want to hear from that. But I want repercussions to come from this," Paul told Noem.

The story about Gabbard being followed onto planes was a big story in August 2024, at a time when the former presidential candidate was critical of the Biden-Harris administration.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Speaking before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, Chair Rand Paul, R-Ky., called for "repercussions" to be handed to whomever was responsible for administering the spying on Tulsi Gabbard during flights in 2024.
quiet skies, tulsi gabbard, dni, dhs, kristi noem, tsa, flights, rand paul, repercussions, spying
308
2025-02-20
Tuesday, 20 May 2025 11:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved