Tags: queenelizabeth | kingcharles | uk | royalfamily

King Charles III to Address UK, Commonwealth on Friday

king charles III

King Charles III (Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 08 September 2022 05:29 PM EDT

King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth is set to deliver a speech on Friday commemorating his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, The Hill reported.

Elizabeth had ruled for over 70 years before passing at the age of 96 on Thursday. Charles, her eldest son, will be officially proclaimed king by the Accession Council at St. James's Palace on Friday.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles' initial statement read.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen so widely held," he added.

Charles' planned speech is a part of the Operation London Bridge process organized by the British government to prepare the country for a 10-day transition between Elizabeth's death and funeral procession, according to NPR.

The British Parliament, as well as the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish parliaments, are expected to convene for emergency meetings soon and await a House of Commons address from Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In the lag time before the address and official proclamation at St. James's Palace, Charles will take up the throne immediately, and Prince William will elevate to the Duke of Cornwall, making him next in line to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth "has been our longest-ever reigning monarch. It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories," Truss said Thursday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2022-29-08
Thursday, 08 September 2022 05:29 PM
