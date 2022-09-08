World Leaders Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Leaders across the globe paid tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II in statements following her death on Thursday, honoring her 70-year reign on the British throne.

President Joe Biden emphasized Elizabeth's "steadying presence" as "a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons" even as the world around her changed so much.

"She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection ... And she, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service," Biden stated.

"In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort," he continued. "Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief."

Former President Donald Trump also weighed in on the loss through Truth Social, remarking that her "historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.

"Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women," Trump wrote.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the Queen's legacy, remarking that his country sends its "deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth, who have lost their matriarch."

"In her life and in her service to her people, the Queen embodied a spirit of integrity, duty & ancient tradition," Herzog said. "My late mother and father had several audiences with the Queen over the years. Her fond welcome and warm hospitality left a profound impression down the generations."

Joining the presidents was Pope Francis, who offered a somber prayer for incoming King Charles III after reflecting on the queen's "steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ," Vatican News reported.

Addressing King Charles III, the pope said, "I assure Your Majesty of my prayers that Almighty God will sustain you with his unfailing grace as you now take up your high responsibilities as King.

"Upon you and all who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord," he added.