Court: Children in Quebec Can Have More Than 2 Parents

A Canadian court has ruled that children in the province of Quebec can have more than two parents, CBC News reported.

The ruling handed down Thursday gives provincial governments 12 months to amend civil code to recognize the new type of family structure, according to the report.

One of the plaintiffs was an LGBTQ advocacy group that argued all families should be recognized regardless of how they're formed, according to the report.

The judge ruled that the code's inability to recognize multiparent families constituted a violation of rights to equality, CBC reported.

"Having a maximum of two filiation links sends the message to multi-parent families and society in general that only families deemed 'normal,' with a maximum of two parents, represent family structures that are valid and worthy of legal recognition," the ruling stated. "This message reinforces and perpetuates the disadvantages experienced by those who are part of a non-traditional family."

Quebec's government said it was reviewing the decision. It is unclear if an appeal will be filed.