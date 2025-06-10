Qatar Denies Report of Funding Hamas, Oct. 7 Attacks

Qatar fired back at a report out of Israel claiming that Qatar has been a financial and strategic supporter of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, assailing the story as "fabricated" and a "distraction" from peace efforts.

Further, Qatar dismissed the report as another attempt by "those who want diplomacy to fail."

"Fabricated documents are once again circulating in the Israeli media in an attempt to sow tension and division between Qatar and the United States at a crucial stage in our efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas," the International Media Office of the State of Qatar said in a statement Tuesday.

"The timing of their release is no coincidence. It is a deliberate distraction, deployed by those who want to deflect attention from negative coverage of their own irresponsible actions in Gaza – including those reported in the news over the past week – at a moment when a breakthrough is within reach," the statement added.

Israel's Channel 12 News reported that it had obtained internal documents purportedly showing Qatar had been a significant and strategic supporter of Hamas for years, including funding the massacre inside Israel beginning Oct. 7, 2023.

"This tactic has been used previously by those who want diplomacy to fail. They do not want Qatar's work with the Trump administration – on the Gaza file and other regional files – to succeed in bringing peace to the region," Qatar's statement read.

Qatar has been praised by the Trump administration — including President Donald Trump himself — for its role in trying to secure the release of the remaining Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March said, "Qatar has consistently proven to be a reliable partner and trusted mediator."

Qatar also touted its efforts to help the Trump administration with peace efforts in "other areas of instability," including Ukraine and the Republic of Congo. In its statement, it asserted "no fabricated documents" would "weaken the bond" between the countries.

"Similar methods have been used against those who have spoken out against the continuation of the war, or worked diplomatically to bring the hostages home including members of President Trump's administration, in an effort to discredit them and undermine the diplomatic process," its statement read.