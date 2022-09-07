×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: qantas airlines | baggage | handlers | airlines | transport workers union | guns

Union: Baggage Handlers For Qantas Put Guns In Arrival Areas Unattended

Qantas Airlines airplane
Qantas Airlines airplane (Gordon Tipene/Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:59 PM EDT

Baggage handlers working for Qantas reportedly put guns into arrival areas and left them unattended, according to the Transport Workers Union.

The incident was one of several safety issues outlined in a report of "highly concerning safety breaches" issued by managers at Swissport, one of the outsourced baggage handling companies used by Qantas.

"This is urgent. We want the air safety regulator to investigate. We want to make sure our skies are safe," Transport Workers Union (TWU) secretary Michael Kaine said on Tuesday.

"We would rather sound the alarm than, in the event of a catastrophic event, be accused of remaining silent.

"We need to leave no stone unturned to bust open Qantas' ground-handling contracts to the bare bones and examine the commercial pressures piled onto a chronically understaffed, inexperienced workforce."

Swissport said it encouraged and supported "all reporting of possible safety issues, regardless of whether those concerns ultimately prove to have no foundation, so we can learn from any incident.

"That is indicative of a high-performing organization, with a real commitment to safety."

Baggage handlers were warned in April twice about incidents involving firearms, according to the memos.

"There has been an increase of incidents where firearms have been incorrectly offloaded onto the arrival's carousel, rather than delivered to Baggage Services," said a memo sent on April 30.

"These are serious security breaches since these items are left unattended on the arrival's carousel, which is open to the general public, effectively allowing anyone to pick the item up and walk away."

Qantas replaced 1,700 in-house ground handling staff with workers from outsourced firms, including Swissport, in 2020.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Baggage handlers working for Qantas reportedly put guns into arrival areas and left them unattended, according to the Transport Workers Union.
qantas airlines, baggage, handlers, airlines, transport workers union, guns
268
2022-59-07
Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved