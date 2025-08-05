WATCH TV LIVE

Florida Deploys Robot Rabbits to Remove Pythons From the Everglades

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 05:58 PM EDT

South Florida natural resources managers have begun deploying solar-powered robot decoys, designed to look like rabbits, to lure out invasive pythons for capture.

Burmese pythons have overrun the Everglades to the point that wildlife resource managers are increasing their efforts to capture and remove them. The pythons particularly like rabbits, which are also a key food source for other native species in the huge wetland area of Florida, like bobcats, panthers, and raptors.

The South Florida Water Management District has been working with engineers and scientists from the University of Florida to develop the small robotic rabbit decoys.

Their operation includes producing a heat signature and emitting a rabbit smell that attracts hunting pythons. A camera set up to identify pythons is triggered when one approaches. Then the district sends out a "python removal agent" to the area for capture duty.

District managers said the pythons are "one of the most destructive and harmful species in America's Everglades." The robotic rabbits are working better than expected.

The National Park Service said there is no way to know how many of the big snakes could be living in the region. The NPS has been trying different ways of capturing and removing the snakes for decades. They were first noticed in the region about 50 years ago. They got a foothold following accidental escape as pets or purposeful dumping by people.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.




Tuesday, 05 August 2025 05:58 PM
