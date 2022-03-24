×
Tags: putin | xi

Russia Bigger Burden to China After Ukraine Invasion: Pentagon Official

Russia Bigger Burden to China After Ukraine Invasion: Pentagon Official
Putin, Xi (AP)

Thursday, 24 March 2022 09:24 PM

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it more of a strategic burden on China, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

"I do think that there's a degree to which what Putin has done in Ukraine makes Russia much more of a strategic burden for Beijing than it was six weeks ago or six months ago," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said.

In February, China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


