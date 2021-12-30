×
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Russia | putin | ukraine

WH: Biden Told Putin US Will Respond Decisively If Further Invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik via AP)

Thursday, 30 December 2021 06:08 PM

President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a call on Thursday that the United States and its allies will respond decisively if there is a further invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.
