WH: Biden Told Putin US Will Respond Decisively If Further Invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a call on Thursday that the United States and its allies will respond decisively if there is a further invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.
"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."
