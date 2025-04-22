WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: putin | ukraine | war

Vladimir Putin Offers to Halt Ukraine Invasion Along Current Front Line

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 05:38 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to halt his invasion of Ukraine across the current front line as part of efforts to reach a peace deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Putin told Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, during a meeting in St Petersburg earlier this month that Moscow could relinquish its claims to areas of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions that remain under Kyiv’s control, the report said citing three people familiar with the talks. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


