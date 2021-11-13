Putin Spelled Out 'Open Conspiracy' Against Ukraine Months Ago

As official Washington and the European Union increasingly use H.G. Wells' phrase "open conspiracy" to describe the continuing buildup of Russian troops along the Ukraine border, a few Kremlin-watchers noted that Vladimir Putin himself strongly hinted at an invasion of Ukraine last summer.

In a 5,000 word essay on his website in July, Putin wrote that he "firmly believes" that "Russians and Ukrainians were one people – a single whole. These words were not driven by some short-term considerations or prompted by the current political context."

Going back to the 9th Century, and pointing to the ancestry of Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians as part of "Ancient Rus," Putin takes the reader through today to point out the ties between Russia and Ukraine.

The strongman president wrote that "true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia. Our spiritual, human and civilizational ties formed for centuries and have their origins in the same sources, they have been hardened by common trials, achievements and victories."

"Our kinship has been transmitted from generation to generation," he concluded, "It is in the hearts and the memory of people living in modern Russia and Ukraine, in the blood ties that unite millions of our families. Together we have always been and will be many times stronger and more successful. For we are one people."

Putin’s view was echoed in October in a similar article by Dmitry Medvedev, Putin’s onetime prime minister and front-man president from 2008-12 (when Putin himself served as prime minister before taking back his old job as president).

In a harshly-worded article in the Russian daily Kommersant, Medvedev likens Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to German Jews forced to collaborate with the Nazi regime (Zelensky is Jewish).

"Medvedev spent much of the second half of his article pouring scorn on Ukraine’s 'weak and dependent' leadership," wrote Peter Dickenson of the Atlantic Council’s UkraineAlert Service, "Directly echoing claims made by Putin in his July essay, Medvedev argued that Ukraine was currently under the 'direct foreign control' of 'American patrons' and 'overseas masters,' before concluding, 'It makes no sense for us to deal with vassals.'"

Whether the words of Putin and Medvedev will be put into military action in Ukraine is uncertain.

"It’s hard to tell if Putin will dare and what aim he would pursue by doing that other than revenge because for Russia it would become a terrible quagmire," said Laure Mandeville, onetime Moscow correspondent for the French publication Le Figaro and author of two critically-acclaimed books on Putin, "But is he totally rational in that matter?"

