Putin: US Tomahawks to Ukraine Will Spark Defense Boost

Russia will respond by boosting its air defenses if President Donald Trump agrees to provide Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

Putin made the assertion to journalists.

"Our response is to strengthen the air defense system of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

Putin also claimed that Russia will soon announce new types of weapons, saying tests are reportedly going well.

"Russia will soon unveil its new weapons. As for [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's threats to strike the Kremlin with Tomahawks — that's not just blackmail, it's showing off," he added.