×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: putin | russia | ukraine | funeral

Putin Shows Up at Funeral With Suspected Nuclear Briefcase, Triggers Nuclear War Fears

Putin Shows Up at Funeral With Suspected Nuclear Briefcase, Triggers Nuclear War Fears
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on March 18, 2022. (Sergei Guneyev / POOL / AFP via Getty)

By    |   Friday, 08 April 2022 04:31 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up at a funeral with a suspected nuclear briefcase amid assassination fears, according to media reports.

Services were held at a Moscow cathedral Friday for Russian ultranationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who died this week at the age of 75 from a long illness. Putin, dressed in black, laid a bouquet of red roses near the coffin and bowed his head for a moment of silence.

He was accompanied by a man believed to be a military officer carrying the briefcase, which reportedly contains the launch apparatus for the Kremlin’s strategic missiles.

According to Merca, Putin carries the nuclear briefcase everywhere. The case has a personalized key code and is under 24/7 supervision.

The report comes almost two months after Putin announced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine where he stated that anyone who “tries to stand in our way” will face consequences “such as you have never seen in your history.”

He also ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions.

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised comments.

The practical meaning of Putin’s order was not immediately clear. Russia and the United States typically have land- and submarine-based nuclear forces that are on alert and prepared for combat at all times, but nuclear-capable bombers and other aircraft are not.

If Putin is arming or otherwise raising the nuclear combat readiness of his bombers, or if he is ordering more ballistic missile submarines to sea, then the U.S. might feel compelled to respond in kind, said Hans Kristensen, a nuclear analyst at the Federation of American Scientists.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up to a funeral with a suspected nuclear briefcase amid assassination fears, according to media reports.
putin, russia, ukraine, funeral
304
2022-31-08
Friday, 08 April 2022 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved